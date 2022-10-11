Ukraine’s Zelensky says Russia ‘trying to draw Belarus into this war’

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday claimed that Russia was dragging Belarus into the war, and urged the western allies to extend military aid and help Kyiv to defend itself.

Addressing the G7 leaders virtually after two days of widespread aerial strikes by Russia across Ukraine cities, Zelensky called for international observers to be placed on the Ukraine-Belarus border "to monitor the security situation".

"Russia is trying to directly draw Belarus into this war, playing a provocation that we are allegedly preparing an attack on this country," Zelensky said.

He further said that Putin is looking for "room for escalation" and added that he is his the final days of his reign.

“The Russian leader, who is now in the final stage of his reign, still has room for further escalation. This is "a threat to all of us,” he said.

Urging the West allies to help fund Ukraine’s air defence system, Zelensky said, “I am asking you to strengthen the overall effort to help financially with the creation of an air shield for Ukraine. Millions of people will be grateful to the Group of Seven for such assistance.”

The G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US condemned Russia “in the strongest possible terms” for the recent airstrikes in Ukraine that killed several civilians.

Following their meeting with the Ukrainian leader, the G7 issued a joint statement deploring attacks saying that the “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime”.

“No country wants peace more than Ukraine, whose people have suffered death, displacement and countless atrocities as the result of Russian aggression.”

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” it added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: