Ukraine war: Rocket attack on Russian city of Bolgorod kills at least six

Russian officials claimed on Thursday (Feb 15) that a Ukrainian rocket attack on the city of Belgorod killed at least six people and wounded over a dozen others.

Belgorod has often been targeted by what Moscow says is indiscriminate cross-border shelling as it lies about 30 kilometres from Ukraine.

According to Russia's health ministry, the attack killed six people, including one child. It added, "Another 17 people, including four children, were injured of varying severity."

The ministry said that a shopping centre had been hit. It blamed Ukraine for the attack, but Kyiv hasn't responded yet.

According to a Telegram post by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, five apartment buildings and seven houses were also destroyed.

The defence ministry claimed it shot down 14 Ukrainian missiles over the region, which were launched by an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher system.

So far, it has not been clarified by Russia whether Ukrainian missiles struck the structures directly or if the damage was caused by falling debris after being intercepted by air defences.

Battle near Avdiivka

In the recent development, Ukraine has dispatched troops to the besieged eastern town of Avdiivka, which is surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, where the military has declared the situation "extremely critical".

In the Russia-Ukraine war, which is almost two years old, Ukraine's position near Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk area has become a matter of flash point.

"The Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms that it was urgently redeployed to strengthen Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka area," the brigade said in a Telegram post.

It described the situation as "extremely critical," "threatening" and "unstable", adding that Russia was "throwing new forces and resources into the town".

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos