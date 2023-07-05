Ukraine: At least 38 people, including 12 children injured after Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

According to Ukrainian officials, at least 38 people, including 12 children, were injured after a Russian missile strike in the northeastern Kharkiv region, on Tuesday (July 4). Meanwhile, Kyiv has also reported a “particularly fruitful” few days for the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, on Tuesday, said that 185,000 new recruits have joined Moscow’s army as professional contract soldiers since the beginning of this year.

Russian missile strike in Kharkiv Ukrainian officials reported that at least 38 people, including 12 children, were wounded after a Russian missile hit the residential area in Pervomaiskyi. The strike using an Iskander missile took place at 1:35 pm (local time), said Regional governor Oleh Synehubov.

According to local prosecutors, the youngest child injured in the attack was three-months-old. The child’s condition was not immediately known. The strike also took place hours after Russian shelling, on Tuesday morning, killed a man and a woman in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, according to local prosecutors.

A report by Reuters citing television footage, said that the tall residential building in the small Ukrainian town of Pervomaiskyi was seen with smashed windows and black smoke pouring out. Additionally, cars damaged by the strike and flames were also seen nearby while a man sat in an ambulance with blood over his face, reported the news agency.

“I only remember that when the explosion sounded, we were thrown up into the air…I just can’t get a grip of myself, my legs are still shaking,” said a local resident, who only gave her name as Alla, according to Reuters.

The former commander of the Azov battalion, which is now a part of the Ukrainian army, Major Maksym Zhorin, said that the Russian strike targeted a military funeral of soldier Oleh Fadeenko. The Ukrainian soldier was said to have been killed in combat near Bakhmut.

“They targeted the site where the ceremony was taking place,” said Zhorin, on Telegram. A report by Reuters citing television footage said that around 100 people have gathered for the Ukrainian soldier’s funeral in Pervomaiskyi, some were in uniform and some in civilian clothes. Kyiv reports ‘particularly fruitful’ days in Ukrainian counteroffensive Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov took to Twitter, on Tuesday, and wrote, “At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are fulfilling the number one task – the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the russian army.”

He added, “The last few days have been particularly fruitful.” However, no other details were provided from the battlefield. This comes as Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive last month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday, had said that while the troops have made some progress recently, it has been a “difficult” week.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military spokesperson Andriy Kovalev, on Tuesday reported that its forces are putting pressure on Russian soldiers north and south of Bakhmut and witnessed “partial success”.

Ukrainian forces also managed to hold back an attempted advance by Russian forces in the eastern regions of Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka, said Kovalev. 185,000 new contract soldiers have joined Russian army in 2023 Medvedev, on Tuesday, citing data from the Russian defence ministry, said more than 185,000 people were accepted into the military between January 1 to July 4, reported Reuters. He added, out of which “about 109,000 are in the reserve, as well as other categories of citizens who are called up to serve under contract.”

This comes amid reports of Russia suffering heavy losses in Ukraine, which Moscow has not acknowledged. The claims by the former Russian president were made in a video posted on Telegram which also said that almost 10,000 new recruits had joined since the Wagner mutiny.

The “attempted armed rebellion did not change the attitude of citizens to contract service,” for what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, said Medvedev.

