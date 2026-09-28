/Ukraine launches ‘Army of Robots’ as Russia war enters fifth year: What is it?

Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Sunday (Sep 27) that the country is launching the “Army of Robots.” He said that new initiative is aimed to develop robotic systems that can undertake dangerous missions and reduce risks to human lives. Describing it as an "ecosystem", Fedorov added the Army of Robots would not be a single company. The initiative builds on Ukraine’s experience with its Army of Drones programme, launched in 2022. Fedorov said the next technological breakthrough Ukraine is pursuing is the robotisation of warfare. Under the initiative, Ukraine will invest in defence-tech companies, launch its own technology projects, develop research and development capabilities, test systems with the military and scale up technologies that prove effective on the battlefield.

“The Army of Robots is not one company. It’s an ecosystem. We will invest in defense tech companies, launch our own technology projects, test them with the military and scale what works on the battlefield,” said Fedorov. “The goal is simple — save lives. Robots should take on the most dangerous missions: evacuating the wounded, delivering ammunition, mining and demining, reconnaissance, defending positions and engaging targets,” he added in a post on X. He also called on defence-tech companies and engineers working on robotics to join the initiative. He also sought a CTO or tech lead for the Army of Robots.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Additionally, General Andrii Biletsky, commander of Ukraine’s Third Army Corps, said that Ukraine was using drones to deploy ground robots behind enemy lines and conduct attacks. Suicide ground robots are small wheeled unmanned vehicles controlled remotely by operators. Explosives can be attached to the vehicles, which are then directed towards designated targets before being detonated.



Also Read: Russian FM tells UNGA that western countries are disrupting peace settlement in Ukraine