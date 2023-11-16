Ukraine claims strong foothold on eastern bank of Dnipro river Kherson city

Ukraine has claimed that its troops have crossed the vast River Dnipro into occupied areas of the Kherson region. A top Ukrainian official also said that they have established a strong foothold on the eastern bank of the river, which divides the frontline in southern Ukraine.

The advancement is seen as a crucial point in overcoming one of Moscow's most significant strategic barriers in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The war-torn nation said that the troops are operating in small groups. Kviy added that it had dispatched more troops to stop Russia, which conceded on Wednesday. Zelensky said it had been a "difficult day" for Kyiv due to deadly Russian strikes in the east of the country.

Russia confirms the development

The development was confirmed by Russia as it said on Wednesday that for the first time, some Ukrainian troops had established positions on the Moscow-held side of the Dnipro River.

Vladimir Saldo, who is the Moscow-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said in a post on Telegram that "small groups" of Ukrainian soldiers were stretched along the eastern bank of the river, and had been "blocked" in the tiny village of Krynky.

"Our additional forces have now been deployed. The enemy is blocked in Krynky. A fiery hell has been arranged for them: bombs, rockets, heavy flamethrower systems, artillery shells and drones are flying at them," Saldo said.

Watch: Russian economy grows despite sanctions × But they also claimed that Russian soldiers are engaging and giving them "fiery hell" from artillery, rockets and drones. Moscow said that Ukrainian troops were suffering heavy losses.

Russia's Saldo said Wednesday that "about one and a half enemy companies, mostly in small groups," were currently on the Russian-held side. Russia's TASS news agency said that a company in the Russian military consists of anything from 45 to 360 soldiers.

As quoted by The Associated Press, Andriy Yermak, who is the head of the president's office, provided no details but confirmed the development that had been widely discussed in military forums over the past month.

In a speech on Monday, he told the Hudson Institute, a US-based think tank, that "against all odds, Ukraine's defence forces have gained a foothold on the left bank".

(With inputs from agencies)