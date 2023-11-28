Ukraine claims Russian forces advancing on eastern town of Avdiivka from all sides

Ukraine claimed that Russian forces have intensified the fighting to capture the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, which has been at the forefront of the conflict since 2014. The town's top official was quoted as saying on Monday (Nov 27) that the Russian army was trying to advance on all sides after weeks of fighting.

Avdiivka was briefly captured in 2014 by Russian-financed separatists who seized large chunks of eastern Ukraine. However, fortifications were later built around the town.

Since mid-October, the Russian troops have been pressing land and air-based attacks on Avdiivka ti achieve their aim to push through eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

Vitaliy Barabash, who is the head of Avdiivka's military administration, gave the latest information, which came after last week's reports that Ukrainian troops had made some headway in halting and pushing back the Russian advance.

Barabash told the media outlet Espreso TV: "Things in the Avdiivka sector have become even tougher. The intensity of clashes has been increasing for some time."

"The Russians have opened up two more sectors from which they have begun making assaults - in the direction of Donetsk ... and in the so-called industrial zone. The enemy is attempting to storm the city from all directions," he added.

The region has faced the wrath of ongoing fighting as Ukrainian officials claim that not a single building remains intact after months of battles in the town. They also noted that fewer than 1,500 residents remained of 32,000 before the war. Major fighting has focused on the industrial zone and the coking plant.

In the earlier reports, Barabash said that Ukrainian forces had in recent days pushed back Russian forces near Stepove, a village northwest of Avdiivka, pinning them down near a rail line.

Also read: Riyadh covertly working on plans to artificially boost oil demand globally

Watch: Is cryptocurrency helping fund terrorism? × 'No alternative' to helping Ukraine stop Putin

Meanwhile, The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the West has "no alternative" but to keep backing Ukraine's fight against Russia. His remarks came after doubts over US support for Kyiv.

"It very often happens in wars that when people realise that this may last a long time of course, that is demanding, that is difficult," Stoltenberg told AFP in an interview at NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

"We don't have any alternative. The alternative, to let President Putin win, is a tragedy for Ukraine and is dangerous for us."

Ever since the started last year in February, the United States has provided over $40 billion in security aid to Ukraine and also vowed to back Kyiv for as long as it takes.

However, doubts emerged after the opposition from hardline Republicans questioned the future of US assistance.