Ukraine captured vast territory in Kherson, says army

Ukraine on Thursday (October 6) said that it had recaptured swathes of territory in southern Kherson region. The counter-offensive has undermined Russia's claim to have annexed the territories. The announcement was made after major Russian bombardment of Zaoporozhzhia. Kyiv said that the bombardment was aimed to "sow fear" among the population

Russia launched Ukraine invasion on February 24 this year. After sustained gains in initial months of the conflict, the Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensive.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 400 square kilometres of the Kherson region since the beginning of October," Ukrainian southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said in a briefing online.

Gumeniuk later added that the recaptured territory was home to nearly 30 towns and villages that had been occupied by Russian forces for months.

Kherson was captured easily by Russians in the early months of war. The region had an estimated pre-war population of around one million people.

Russia installed leaders are claiming that Russian forces were holding back the advance.

"At this stage, nothing has changed and there is no panic," he said in a video-statement to residents.

Ukrainian forces have in particular made gains on the west bank of the river Dnieper that cuts through Kherson, but the Russian military in a briefing said Thursday that its forces rebuffed "repeated attempts to break through our defences" in the area.

The Ukrainian push deeper into Kherson is putting further strain on the Kremlin's announcement last week that it had annexed the territory -- alongside three others.

The four territories -- Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia -- create a land corridor between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

