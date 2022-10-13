UK will send air defence missiles to Kyiv, announces defence secretary ahead of NATO meet

Britain on Wednesday joined the list of countries to have come forward in the last few days and pledged to donate air defence systems to Ukraine in the wake of incessant Russian missile attacks.

Reportedly, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace informed about the decision saying the UK will provide Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) to Kyiv, ahead of a key NATO meeting scheduled to take place today.

"Russia's latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation. So today I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine."

Wallace said that the defence equipment will be delivered in the coming weeks and that AMRAAM can be used with the NASAMS air defence systems, reportedly, pledged by the United States.

He added that other air defence missiles alongside aerial drones and a further 18 howitzer artillery guns will be sent.

As reported extensively by WION, Russia has pounded Ukrainian cities with countless missiles in the aftermath of the Kerch bridge explosion. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened 'severe' attacks on Ukraine if the 'terrorist' activities don't cease.

"Let there be no doubt," Putin said, "if attempts at terrorist attacks continue, the response from Russia will be severe."

With Ukraine caught in a tough spot, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded with the West to provide arms and ammunition, especially the air defence systems.

So far, the US, France, and Germany have pledged to deliver the systems. On Wednesday, Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said it had sent the first of four IRIS-T air defence systems to Kyiv.

However, Ukraine needs the deliveries on a much more urgent basis. Since Monday, the Russian air attacks have killed 26 people while more than 100 have been injured.

Cities and towns across the country have plunged into darkness as power supplies have been hit.

(With inputs from agencies)

