France to deliver air-defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks: Macron

As Russia continues to pound Ukrainian cities with missiles in the aftermath of the Kerch bridge explosion, France has said it will deliver radar and air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Reportedly, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron in an interview with a local news channel said attacks were coming from all areas.

"This is a new phase of bombing coming from land, sea, air and drones against essential infrastructure and civilians," said Macron before adding that radar and anti-air defence systems will be delivered to "protect the country from drone and missile attacks."

The French PM also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must 'return to the table' to discuss peace between the two warring nations.

"Today, first of all, Vladimir Putin must stop this war, respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and come back to the table for talks,"

As reported extensively by WION, the NATO allies on Wednesday pledged to provide a new air defence system to Ukraine.

Germany said that it has sent the first of four IRIS-T air defence systems to Kyiv, with the country’s defence minister Christine Lambrecht calling it a "very important support for Ukraine in the fight against missile attacks"

A day before the NATO pledge, Zelensky had made an impassioned speech at the emergency G7 meeting.

“I am asking you to strengthen the overall effort to help financially with the creation of an air shield for Ukraine. Millions of people will be grateful to the Group of Seven for such assistance,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already threatened more 'severe' attacks on Ukraine. Putin issued the warning in televised comments addressed to his security council.

"Let there be no doubt," Putin said, "if attempts at terrorist attacks continue, the response from Russia will be severe."

Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday were the first major military response from Russia after the explosion on the Kerch bridge.

