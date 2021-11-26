UK unveils ‘Future Soldier’ modernisation plan to expand military footprint across globe

In an effort to step up its military presence in the world, the United Kingdom unveiled its ‘Future Soldier’ modernisation plan, detailing about its plans to improve manpower serving the military and future investments in weapons.

“More of the Army will be deployed across the globe, more of the time. Greater forward deployment will improve our ability to anticipate crises and be ready to compete beneath the threshold of open conflict. It will prevent conflict by reassuring allies and partners and deterring adversaries,” the Future Soldier modernisation plan, which was released on Thursday, read.

The defence ministry also announced an additional investment in the military equipment worth 8.6 billion pounds ($11.46 billion), during the next decade. This will raise the total investment to 41.3 billion pounds for the same period.

The total of over 100,000 soldiers will serve in the British Army by 2025, according to estimates of the ministry, as the UK regular army is expected to include 73,000 soldiers, and the number of reservists will stand at 30,000.

“Future Soldier is reinforced by the ambition outlined in the Defence Command Paper to transform the Army into a more agile, integrated, lethal, expeditionary force,” UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“We have underpinned this generational work with an extra £8.6bn for Army equipment, bringing the total investment to £41.3bn,” he added.

A new Ranger Regiment, which will go into operation on December 1, 2021, is one of the most significant improvements. The regiment will regularly deploy alongside partner troops throughout the world to counter extremist organisations and hostile state threats as part of the Army Special Operations Brigade.

Wallace also said that their Army will operate around the world and will be able to tackle a variety of threats ranging from cyber warfare to battlefield conflict.