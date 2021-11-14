UK university defends its student union's decision to offer sex work training

Defending its student union's decision, a university in Britain said the training to students working in the adult sex work industry planned by the group is aimed at educating people about sex work and how to respond sensitively when someone discloses about the work in the industry.

Durham University, which is located in the city of Durham, England, added the training is not designed to encourage the students to enter the industry, but looks to destigmatise it.

A spokesperson of the university said, "We are emphatically not seeking to encourage sex work, but we are providing support to our students. We don’t judge. We listen, support and give practical help. We run many courses for students and staff on topics from mental health and well-being to drug and alcohol awareness."

The spokesperson added that eliminating the stigma related to this work can help students, who are vulnerable or at-risk, access "the support they need and to which they are entitled."

In an email, the Durham Student Union had recently advertised the training which laid out the union's stance on sex work and the importance of destigmatising it.

According to ‘Palatinate’, the university's student newspaper, the email read, “Student sex workers should not face any barriers to accessing support which is well informed and free from prejudice."

Mary Foy, Member of Parliament, Durham has also backed the decision of union. Foy said the university "consulted carefully before deciding to provide this support, engaging with student representatives, members of the university's sexual misconduct and violence operations group, equality, diversity, and inclusion unit, counselling and mental health service and safeguarding representatives.”

“This was not a decision made on a whim or to promote sex-work. The safety and well-being of students in Durham is paramount," Foy added.

The proposal has attracted backlash from Michelle Donelan, minister for higher and further education in Britain, who said, the training was an attempt to "normalise selling sex."

"I'm deeply concerned that any university is legitimising a dangerous industry which thrives on the exploitation of women. It is right that vital support is offered to women who are being exploited. However, this course seeks to normalise selling sex, which has no place in our universities," Donelan said.

