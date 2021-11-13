Brothel offers free entry, private sessions to people taking Covid shot on-site in Austria

Different establishments around the world have been giving different incentives to encourage vaccination against COVID-19. These attempts are being made to ensure several lives can be saved in the fight against coronavirus.

In a unique initiative, a brothel in Austria has been offering several incentives, such as granting free entry and private sessions, to people, who would take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the facility.

Also Read: US: 8 big cats test positive for COVID-19 at St. Louis Zoo

FunPalast, a brothel in Vienna, "offers clients a 30-minute session in the sexual 'sauna club' with the 'lady of their choice' if they get the vaccine at the on-site clinic," said a Daily Mail report.

The initiative seems to be an attempt to not just boost revenue in the business after the COVID-19 pandemic affected its clientele totals, but also increase vaccination rates across the country. The project has begun this month.

Also Read: Europe becoming COVID-19’s epicentre yet again, some countries planning lockdown, booster shots

Around 67% of Austria's population is partially or fully vaccinated, said the recent data provided by Our World in Data.

The effort started as a clever "marketing idea," but has become an "absolutely serious" operation, said FunPalast's chief executive Christoph Lielacher in an interview with NBC News.

(With inputs from agencies)