UK to introduce X-ray age checks for asylum seekers

The British government announced on Tuesday (September 12) that the officials will use X-rays and MRI scans to determine the age of asylum seekers who are apparently falsely claiming to be unaccompanied children.

The move will facilitate the government's plans to restrict what it calls "illegal" migration to the UK, which has emerged as a highly contentious political issue.

The interior ministry said that the legislation unveiled this week by the justice ministry will "authorise the use of X-rays in scientific age assessments". It still needs parliament's approval.

The interior ministry will introduce further laws specifying that X-rays of teeth and bones of the hands and wrists as well as MRIs of knees and collar bones "can be used as part of the age assessment process".

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick wants to introduce scientific tests to determine the age of those arriving in the nation.

Many European countries have been using such tests, but some campaigners and medical professionals have questioned their reliability.

The interior ministry said: "Age assessment is an important process to help prevent asylum seeking adults posing as children as a way of accessing support they are not entitled to, and allow genuine children to access age-appropriate services."

It noted that between 2016 and June 2023, there were over 11,275 asylum cases where age was disputed and almost half of the individuals (5,551) were found to be adults.

The official figures state that more than 23,000 migrants have now crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year.

