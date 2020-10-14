UK: Study says a fresh shutdown could save at least 40,000 lives

The United Kingdom is currently facing a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases - especially in England.

Owing to this, many including the opposition are calling for another shutdown in the country for two weeks. The “circuit breaker”, they claim, could save thousands of lives. This is backed by a new scientific study. But the British government continues to resist the idea of a complete lockdown.

Instead, the government opted for a three-tier system of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus. Liverpool is the first area in the country to be on the highest alert - where bars, gyms, and many other businesses continue to remain shut.

In Northern Ireland, a UK territory, tough anti-coronavirus measures were announced which include the shutdown of restaurants and schools.

Many believe a short lockdown in England could sharply reduce the number of infections in the country, and would also evenly spread out the economic consequences.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer on Tuesday urged the government to enforce a two-three week long lockdown.

Many of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s scientific advisors also backed the call for a complete shutdown.

The study paints a grim picture of what’s to come in the UK: If daily deaths surpass 200 by the last week of October, at least 80,000 more Britons would be dead by the end of 2020. If a lockdown is enforced now, at least 40,000 of those lives could be saved.

"The optimal time for a break is always now; there are no good epidemiological reasons to delay the break," the study added. It was co-authored by Graham Medley, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. Matt Keeling of the government's pandemic modelling subgroup also contributed to the study.