United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reversed his earlier decision to forego attending the upcoming climate change conference in Egypt.

The newly appointed leader had earlier said he would not go because of "pressing domestic commitments".

Taking to Twitter he said, "There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy without investing in renewables," adding that "is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future."

AFP reports that Sunak's earlier decision had invited criticism from environmental campaigners, and on Tuesday following reports that his predecessor Boris johnson will attend Sunak's spokesperson said that the move "was under review".

Caroline Lucas, a UK Parliament MP from the Green Party called Sunak's decision to go to Sharm el-Sheikh for the COP27 a "screeching U-turn" and an "embarrassing mis-step".

"Glad to see Sunak's screeching U-turn on #COP27, but what an embarrassing mis-step on the world stage. Let this be a lesson to him - climate leadership matters. Now he urgently needs to increase UK ambition on emission reduction targets & pay what we owe to global climate funds," she tweeted.

Johnson on Tuesday announced that he had accepted the hosts' invitation, following this many political commentators had predicted that to avoid getting upstaged Sunak will be forced to attend.

Sunak and Johnson share a tumultuous past. The former PM's downfall began with Rishi Sunak's resignation, previously a conservative bigwig had even referred to him as "a treacherous bastard."

Johnson too seemed to share this sentiment as evidenced by his support of Liz Truss as the replacement. Truss won the race but after a rollercoaster ride of a term that only lasted 49 days was forced to resign.

