/UK PM Starmer under pressure to resign: Why Britain had 6 prime ministers in 10 years and no full-term leader

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce his resignation on Monday and outline a timetable for his departure, according to a report by the Observer. The report said Starmer concluded that his position was no longer sustainable after consultations with cabinet ministers, advisers, donors and trade union leaders.

The report comes after a series of political setbacks for the Labour Party. Poor performances in local elections and a major by-election victory by Starmer's rival, Andy Burnham, intensified pressure on the Prime Minister and fuelled a formal leadership challenge.

If Starmer steps down, Britain will have had seven prime ministers in just 10 years, raising fresh questions about political stability and why the country has struggled to keep leaders in office for a full term. The frequent leadership changes have exposed deeper structural and political factors that make British prime ministers vulnerable to internal revolts and public discontent. Here are some of the key reasons why the UK has found it difficult to retain a full-term leader.

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The parliamentary mandate vs presidential power

The answer lies in the structure of Britain's parliamentary system. Unlike presidential systems, where leaders are elected directly by voters, British prime ministers hold office only as long as they retain the confidence of their party colleagues in Parliament.

A prime minister does not have an independent national mandate. If MPs believe a leader's falling popularity could damage their electoral prospects, they can move to replace that leader without calling a general election. As a result, leadership changes can happen quickly when political support begins to weaken.

Weaponisation of internal party rules

Changes to internal party rules over recent decades have made it easier for lawmakers to challenge sitting leaders.

Within the Conservative Party, letters from 15 per cent of MPs are enough to trigger a vote of no confidence. Labour's rules also allow a leadership contest if a rival candidate secures support from more than 20 per cent of the party's MPs and peers.

Once a challenge begins, intense media scrutiny and constant political speculation can amplify internal divisions. Party managers often seek to present a "fresh face" to voters in the hope of improving public support.

Collapse of legal guardrails for fixed terms

Another factor is the repeal of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act. The 2011 legislation was designed to provide greater stability by making it harder to end a parliamentary term early.

Its removal restored previous constitutional arrangements, leaving prime ministers more vulnerable to sudden political crises and shifts in parliamentary support. Critics argue that this has contributed to shorter and more uncertain leadership tenures.

Brexit and a changing electorate

The 2016 Brexit referendum also reshaped British politics. Traditional party loyalties weakened, while voters became more demanding of rapid solutions to issues such as the cost of living, public services and taxation.

According to the analysis in the report, leaders now face pressure to deliver visible results within a relatively short period. When expectations are not met, divisions within governing parties can quickly emerge, increasing the risk of leadership contests and changes at the top.

For many observers, this combination of parliamentary rules, internal party mechanisms, constitutional changes and a more volatile electorate helps explain why Britain has experienced such frequent changes of leadership over the past decade.