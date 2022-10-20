UK ministers urged to act against Chinese top diplomat over Manchester violence

The controversy over the attack on protestors at the Chinese consulate in Manchester continues as British ministers were requested to expel a senior Chinese diplomat over the incident.

Several videos regarding the incident were released on the social media and most of them showed Zheng Xiyuan, the Chinese consul general, attacking the pro-Hong Kong democracy protestor.

When asked about the videos, Zheng said that it was his “duty’ to beat up the protester in order to “control the situation”. “The man abused my country, my leader – I think it’s my duty,” he added.

Bob Chan, the protestor who took part in the demonstrations in front of the Chinese consulate, was assaulted by people inside the consulate grounds. In an interview with BBC, Chen said that he was dragged inside the premises, and he suffered quite a few injures due to the “shocking” incident.

On Thursday, questioned were asked about the government’s inaction in the case till now and opposition MPs asked for the Chinese top diplomat’s immediate expulsion from the UK at the House of Commons.

The Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman told MPs that the government is waiting for China’s response on his diplomatic immunity before taking a decision. He called the incident “damning” and said that the Greater Manchester Police have already launched an investigation into the incident.

Zheng and his staff have also sent an official letter to the police which states that protests outside the consulate were “deliberately designed to provoke, harass, alarm and distress our consular staff”.