UK man becomes first to get 3D-printed prosthetic eye

A man has become the first person in the world to get a 3D-printed prosthetic eye, according to a British hospital.

Steve Verze, who is from Hackney, east London, received the prosthetic eye at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London on Thursday.

The eye is reported to be 'more realistic' than the traditional acrylic prosthetic eye.

Verze, who is in his 40s, said, "I've needed a prosthetic since I was 20, and I've always felt self-conscious about it. When I leave my home, I often take a second glance in the mirror, and I've not liked what I've seen. This new eye looks fantastic and being based on 3D digital printing technology, it's only going to be better and better."

We're proud to support a world-first in ocular prosthetics: the trial of a digitally created 3D printed eye that will make it quicker & easier for up to 60,000 #NHS patients to receive a new eye, reducing waiting times

According to the hospital, the 3D-printed prosthetic should reduce the process of manufacturing to two to three weeks.

Professor Mandeep Sagoo, consultant ophthalmologist, Moorfields Eye Hospital, said the staff is "excited" with the potential of this eye.

"We hope the forthcoming clinical trial will provide us with robust evidence about the value of this new technology, showing what difference it makes for patients. It clearly has the potential to reduce waiting lists," added Sagoo.

(With inputs from agencies)