UK heatwave shatters September record with fourth consecutive day above 30°C

The United Kingdom has set a new record for consecutive days of scorching September temperatures, with the mercury reaching at least 30°C (86°F) for four days in a row. On Thursday (September 7), a reading of 30.2°C was recorded in Northolt, west London, surpassing the previous September record of three consecutive days, which occurred in 1898, 1906, 1911, and 2016.

Potential hottest day of the year

The UK Met Office reported that Thursday (September 7) could potentially become the hottest day of the year so far, with a provisional recording of 32.6°C in Wisley, Surrey.

If confirmed, this would surpass the previous high of 32.2°C registered on two days in June in Chertsey, Surrey, and Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Other locations also reported temperatures exceeding 30°C on Thursday, and the south-east of England is expected to experience temperatures of up to 33°C on Saturday (September 9).

Heatwave continues into the weekend

The heatwave is predicted to persist into Friday (September 8) and potentially extend through the weekend, particularly in the south-east of England, with temperatures gradually shifting further towards this region.

Sunday (September 10) may see temperatures reach 31°C in the south-east. However, the north and west of the UK will experience cooler weather, as reported by the BBC.

While this week has seen record-breaking heat, there is an increasing chance of thundery showers in the north and west over the weekend as winds shift to a south-westerly direction, bringing cooler and fresher air from the Atlantic. Temperatures are expected to decrease in the following week.

Another record that could be broken this week is for the greatest number of September days with temperatures reaching 30°C or more in the UK. The current record, set in 1911, stands at five such days. The hottest recorded day in September occurred in 1906 when Bawtry, South Yorkshire, experienced a scorching 35.6°C.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber warning until 9 pm on Sunday (September 10), covering nearly every area of England, indicating that high temperatures could have widespread health effects.