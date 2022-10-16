UK finance minister has no desire to succeed Truss, says more political instability would be 'worst thing'

Jeremy Hunt, the newly appointed finance minister of Britain has said that he doesn't want to succeed Prime Minister Liz Truss if she is ousted by the Conservative Party, Bloomberg reported.

Concerns for the prime minister have mounted some senior Conservatives are reportedly planning to swiftly remove Truss as the leader and replace her with the pair of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

During an interview with BBC, that broadcast on Sunday, Hunt was asked who was running the government. He replied, "The prime minister is in charge."

He was also asked about the growing calls to replace Truss, Hunt replied that constituents wanted stability. He said, "The worst thing for that would be more political instability at the top - another protracted leadership campaign."

When he was addressing the media after he was appointed chancellor of the exchequer, Hunt warned of tax hikes to come. He admitted to "mistakes" made by his short-lived predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, which led to political turmoil amid the cost of living crisis.

"We will have some very difficult decisions ahead," Hunt told Sky News. he warned that "all government departments" face spending restraint. He added, "And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want. Some taxes will go up."

On Friday, Truss sacked Kwarteng and backed off further on the proposed tax cuts, but she is now under pressure from senior Conservative MPs outraged at the party's decline in polls since she took over for Boris Johnson on September 6.

