UK drops plans for vaccine passports in COVID-19 winter plan

Boris Johnson's government has dropped plans for vaccine passports for citizens while entering crowded events, health minister Sajid Javed said.

The government had earlier announced the passports were needed to enter nightclubs, however, health minister Javed declared that the government will no longer go ahead with the plan.

Javed added that the government is not anticipating any more lockdowns although he asked people to remain cautious.

"I've never liked the idea of saying to people, you must show your papers something to do what is just an everyday activity," Sajid Javed said on the vaccine passport.

"We will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports," the minister informed.

The move was welcomed by Night Time Industries Association. Britain is one of the hardest-hit countries with the virus which has led to over 134,520 fatalities and 7.2 million cases so far since the pandemic began last year.

The British government had imposed lockdowns for several months starting end of last year amid a surge in Delta variant cases. However, the government began reopening slowly in May and then moved to fully open services in July amid largescale vaccination drive in the country.

The British government is also set to confirm details of a vaccination booster programme after taking recommendations from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

(With inputs from Agencies)