UK bans foreign ownership of newspapers, putting UAE-backed takeover of Telegraph in jeopardy

The UK government has announced a ban on foreign governments owning British newspapers and news magazines. This announcement follows concerns over a proposed Daily Telegraph and Spectator takeover by a United Arab Emirates-backed investment firm, RedBird IMI.

Why is such a ban necessary?

As per a BBC report, the proposed ban, to be introduced as an amendment to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, would "deliver additional protections for a free press".

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay announcing the ban said the new law would "rule out newspaper and periodical news magazine mergers involving ownership, influence or control by foreign states".

Labour has indicated support for the change, which comes amidst cross-party pressure on the government to address the issue.

As per Lord Parkinson, the ban would not apply to broadcasters.

The proposed ban will refer proposed media mergers involving foreign states to the Competition and Markets Authority for investigation, with the Secretary of State required to block or unwind any merger resulting in foreign state ownership, influence, or control, he explained.

The move comes as RedBird IMI continues its efforts to take control of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspaper titles and Spectator magazine. The fund, largely owned by Sheikh Mansour of the UAE, faced growing political opposition.

RedBird IMI reacts

Reacting to the government's decision, a spokesperson for RedBird IMI said they were "extremely disappointed by today's development" and stated they "remain committed" to investing in global media.

"We will now evaluate our next steps, with commercial interests continuing to be the sole priority."

"To date, Redbird IMI has made six investments across the UK and US, and we believed the UK's media environment was worthy of further investment.

"As with each of our deals, we have been clear that the acquisition of The Telegraph and The Spectator has been a fully commercial undertaking."

However, the company's bid for the newspapers looks likely to fail, reported BBC citing sources close to the matter.

Andrew Neil, chairman of the Spectator, also noted that the UAE bid "now looks dead in the water". Former Daily Telegraph editor Lord Moore of Etchingham remarked that such a rule should have existed from the start to provide clarity on proposed takeovers.

Baroness Stowell, chair of the Communications and Digital Committee, emphasised the importance of preventing foreign powers from acquiring UK news media organizations.

"Allowing foreign governments to own such a critical and sensitive part of our nation would damage public confidence in all of us yet further if it was allowed to happen," she said.