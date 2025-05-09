The United Kingdom and the United States of America announced on May 8 a limited trade agreement to ease the recent trade tensions and strengthen their bilateral ties. This framework, while not a comprehensive free trade agreement, but, according to President Trump it is the first Fair, Open, and Reciprocal Trade Deal, which earlier presidents never cared about.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

The baseline tariff is likely to remain 10 per cent. The United States has provided some exemptions to UK-made cars by 10 per cent, with a cap of 100,000 vehicles annually. This is a significant relief compared to the 25% levy on top of the existing 2.5% tariff for most vehicle imports announced on May 3 on the US Imports. Additionally, Tariffs on UK steel and aluminium exports to the U.S. have been eliminated.

The UK will lower its 19 per cent of the U.S. ethanol, facilitating up to $700 million in annual exports. The agreement plans to open up trade barriers to beef, U.S. beef and machinery, which will lead to an increase of $5 billion in export value.

Both countries have also agreed to reduce non-tariff barriers and streamline customs procedures to expedite the movement of goods across

"As part of this Deal, America will raise 6 BILLION DOLLARS in External Revenue from 10% Tariffs, 5 BILLION DOLLARS in new Export Opportunities for our Great Ranchers, Farmers, and Producers", read a post by President Trump on Truth social.

Political Context

In Washington, the Trump administration is marketing this deal as a historic breakthrough. On the other hand, the announcements of the deal will be seen as a major relief for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He is navigating a tough situation with disappointing local election results. This deal will portray him as a solid negotiator.

However, observers believe that the deal only reverses the tariff that was imposed during the Presidency of Donald Trump, and the UK had to make concessions to achieve the same.

While the agreement addresses a few of the immediate trade concerns, many issues remain unresolved, including the UK's digital services tax and tariffs on pharmaceuticals and media.

Both nations have indicated that better negotiations are necessary to achieve a comprehensive deal, and both of them remain steadfast in continuing their longstanding cooperation.

