Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan as New Delhi launches Operation Sindoor in response to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack. And now, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's claims using Chinese aircraft in the conflict have been refuted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

In an interview with news outlet CNN, Asif confidently said, "If India can buy planes from France and use them, we can also buy planes from China, Russia or the UK and use them."

On CNN! Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khwaja Asif claims they shot down 5 Indian jets and a drone- and says the proof is “lots of social media posts.”



This is the same government that banned Twitter and blocks half the internet.



Next time, just say your cousin’s WhatsApp group… pic.twitter.com/ceoGzA1aJL — Mariam Solaimankhil (@Mariamistan) May 8, 2025

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that it was "not familiar with the matter" when asked whether Chinese jets were involved in the India-Pakistan conflict after India hit Pakistan and PoK with missiles the day before, reports news agency Reuters

Pak defence minister also said, "We have Chinese planes, JF-17 and JF-10. But they are being manufactured and assembled in Pakistan. We have facilities close to Islamabad where these planes are manufactured."

Talking about the tension between the two nuclear-armed nations, Jian added, "We’ve shared China’s position yesterday on the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan. China is concerned over the current developments. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They’re both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism," he added.

Khwaja Asif also claimed the country downed five Indian jets, and to back his claims,the Defence Minister cited social media posts as evidence.

"It's all over social media." This is when the journalist asked if he had proof to validate Pakistan's claims of downing Indian jets.