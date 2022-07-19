Uber settles a US lawsuit concerning 'wait fees' for disabled riders

According to US prosecutors, Uber will provide several million dollars in restitution to the tens of thousands of passengers with impairments who were assessed surcharges. The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit alleging that wait fees were applied to disabled passengers who required extra time to board cars.

According to the settlement, Uber will provide over 65,000 qualified riders credits worth twice the wait time costs they had previously been assessed, which could amount to millions of dollars. The ride-sharing business has agreed to pay $500,000 to other impacted people and over $1.7 million to riders who complained to Uber about the fees.

People with disabilities shouldn't be treated differently or penalised for having a disability, which is exactly what Uber's wait time fee policy did, according to assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke. Uber declared that it was "pleased" with the resolution. "Prior to this matter being filed we made changes so that any rider who shares that they have a disability would have wait time fees waived automatically," said the company.

Also Read: Sri Lankan crisis: Economy lessons India can learn

The Department of Justice claimed that applying these costs to passengers with impairments constitutes unlawful discrimination. Uber charges a fee if a driver must wait longer than two minutes to pick up any passenger. According to the terms of a two-year agreement, Uber will continue to waive wait time fees for passengers who require extra time to board due to impairments and will make sure refunds are simple to obtain in the event that such fees are mistakenly levied.

(with inputs from agencies)