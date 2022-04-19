Uber relaxes mask rules for drivers and riders in US

Uber has relaxed its requirement for drivers and rider in the US to wear masks. Uber has posted on its website that wearing masks will no longer be compulsory 'As of April 19, 2022'. However, Uber has noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends wearing masks "...if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area".

Most major US airlines have already dropped requirement to wear a face-covering or a mask. The relaxation has also been extended to some international flights.

“Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” Uber said on its website.

Uber has already removed the mask-wearing mandate in the UK.

USA has faced major brunt of the Covid pandemic in 2020. Even in January this year, there was a spike in number of cases due to Omicron variant. About 1 million Americans have died from Covid infection till now and hundreds continue to die even today.

However, there has been a decline in number of cases lately in many regions of the country.

Uber has updated its back seat policy as well.

"Riders are no longer required to sit in the back seat. However, to give drivers space, we ask that riders only use the front seat if it’s required because of the size of their group." it said on its website.