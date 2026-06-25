/U.S-China relationship puts a lot at stake for the world’, says expert at Summer Davos in China

For over 1700 participants from 90 countries, understanding ties between two of the world’s biggest economies is critical, now more than ever. Chicago Council of Global Affairs CEO Leslie Vinjamuri has spelt out clear implications at the summit, “If China and the US can't maintain a stable, productive relationship, there's a lot at stake for pretty much everybody on the planet.”



Both countries have deep economic and trade ties, yet remain entangled over issues still on the negotiating table. It is the one economic conversation, among many, which has everyone in the world watching, primarily for its geopolitical undertone.



The Trump administration in Washington wants greater dominance. Beijing has had enough of it, and this is a stance that experts reiterated here in Dalian.

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The inclusive, multilateral event highlighted several statements on how fractured the world currently is. But it is the US-China relationship which has everyone thinking: if trade talks fall apart, or worse, remain at a stalemate, will countries and alliances be forced to pick sides again?

What do we know about Summer Davos?

The "Summer Davos," officially known as the Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC), is the World Economic Forum's (WEF) premier event in China from June 23-25. Held annually between Tianjin and Dalian, the forum focuses on entrepreneurship, emerging economies, and the impact of breakthrough technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

The forum convenes fast-growing enterprises, policymakers, and innovators to discuss how to scale technological breakthroughs while addressing global economic and geopolitical shifts. The latest Summer Davos took place in Dalian, People's Republic of China, with the theme 'Innovating at Scale'.