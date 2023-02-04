Tyre Nichols murder: White cop involved in fatal arrest of Black man fired

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said on Friday (February 3) that Officer Preston Hemphill, a white cop, who was involved in the fatal arrest of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols, was fired from service. Taking to Twitter, the police department said, "After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we determined that Officer Preston violated multiple department policies."

The police added Hemphill was departmentally charged and terminated for the following violations- Personal conduct; truthfulness; compliance with regulations to wit: Conducted Energy Weapon (TASER); compliance with regulations to wit: uniforms (issued equipment); inventory and processing recovered property.

"This is still an ongoing administrative investigation, and multiple MPD officers are under investigation for departmental policy violations," the police further said, adding updates regarding other actions would be made available in the coming days.

The police also fired two emergency medical technicians and a lieutenant who “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment” of Nichols.

Earlier, Preston Hemphill was suspended from service on Monday (January 30). The cop joined the Memphis Police Department in 2018. It was earlier reported that questions started raising as to why did the police wait for weeks to name a white cop in the fatal beating of 29-year-old Nichols.

According to Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Nichols’s family, video footage showed Hemphill pulling Nichols from his car before shocking him with a taser gun. Crump said that Hemphill could be seen violently pulling Nichols from his car while hitting him on the ground with a taser, later saying " I hope they stomp his a**."

Tyre Nichols was arrested by members of a special police unit called Scorpion on January 7 for what police said was a traffic violation. Footage of the 29-year-old being thrashed by officers triggered national outrage across the United States when it was made public last week.

He was laid to rest on Wednesday with civil rights leaders Al Sharpton leading the high-profile service attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

