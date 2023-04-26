Two Russian officials reported dead on the same day

Two Russian State Duma deputies associated with the ruling United Russia party were reported dead on Sunday. 77-year-old Nikolay Bortsov served as a State Duma deputy since 2003 and died at his home in Lebedyan. Igor Artamanov, the governor of the Lipetsk region, announced his death.

On the same day, State Duma Deputy Dzhasharbek Uzdenov also died at the age of 57 following a "serious and prolonged illness," Vladimir Vasilyev, head of the United Russia faction, said. The news of the deaths was reported by Newsweek.

"A hard day. Death snatched another comrade from our ranks. Jasharbek (Dzhasharbek) Borisovich Uzdenov, a deputy of the State Duma, the former Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic died after a severe and prolonged illness," Vasilyev said.

Vasilyev offered his condolences to the relatives and friends of Uzdenov. The 56-year-old was a member of Russia's House Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. He was elected to the State Duma on September 19, 2021, and sanctioned by the US and New Zealand.

"Sensitive, attentive, strong-willed, always ready to help—this is how we will remember Jasharbek Borisovich. He fought for a long time, but, unfortunately, the disease turned out to be stronger. We will miss him very much," he said.

Notably, several Russian officials have died under mysterious circumstances ever since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

No reason was given for Bortsov's death who was sanctioned by the United States in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Newsweek reported that Bortsov was one of Russia's wealthiest government employees. He had an estimated net worth of $550 million, according to Latvia-based independent news outlet Meduza. In 2021, he was on Forbes' list of the country's 100 richest federal workers.

Bortsov was given a sentence of absentia in Ukraine to 15 years in prison on March 21 for voting to recognise Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies)

