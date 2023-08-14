ugc_banner

WATCH: Two dramatically eject minutes before vintage fighter jet crashes at Michigan Air show

Michigan, United StatesEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Aug 14, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Visuals after the crash of the fighter jet. Photograph:(Twitter)

The pilot and backseater ejected from the aircraft and landed using a parachute, after which they were hospitalised 

Two people dramatically ejected from a vintage fighter jet just before it crashed at a Michigan air show on Sunday (August 13), sending up an expansive black cloud of smoke, said authorities. 

The passenger and pilot who were sitting in tandem in the Soviet-era MiG-23 were hospitalised as a precautionary measure, said Wayne County Airport Authority spokesperson Randy Wimbley.

They appeared to be free from any serious injuries, said the spokesperson for the Wayne County Airport Authority, Randy Wimbley, in a statement.

"The pilot and backseater successfully ejected from the aircraft before the crash. While it did not appear they sustained any significant injuries, first responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital as a precaution," the authorities said.

No one present on the ground had reportedly suffered injuries, and the vehicles were unoccupied when they were hit by the jet, said Wimbley. The aircraft crashed in a nearby apartment's parking lot and no one suffered injuries in the apartment complex, it said. 

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the two people on the plane reached the ground safely using parachutes and landed in Belleville Lake.

Thunder Over Michigan air show comes to an end but with a mishap

The fighter jets were flying as part of the Thunder Over Michigan air show which was hosted by the Yankee Air Museum. The museum has listed itself in Belleville but shares a property, the Willow Run Airport, which is located in Ypsilanti Charter Township. Both properties are in the western suburbs of Detroit.

The two-day air show was close to the end of its second day when the crash happened shortly after 4 pm local time. NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit reported the festivities of the rest of the day were cancelled. The aircraft was described by Wimbley as a demonstration plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been investigating the incident. 

