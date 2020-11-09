Two magic words bring comatose teen back to life - ‘chicken fillet’

An 18-year-old, who was comatose for over two months, came back to life after hearing two magical words -- chicken fillet. We kid you not.

The teen's family was beginning to lose hope, when he miraculously woke up after his brother mentioned his favourite food in front of him.

The teenager from northwestern Taiwan slipped into coma after meeting with a serious accident while riding his scooter.

According to Taiwan News, the teen, referred to as Chiu in news reports, went through a constant “tug of war with the god of death” during his lengthy ordeal.

On the 62nd day, Chiu’s older brother joked that he was going to feed him his favourite food: chicken fillets.

The teenager then regained consciousness, and his vital signs stabilised.

Chiu then returned to present staff with a cake to thank them for taking care of him.