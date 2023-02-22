Two killed, over 50 trapped after coal mine collapse in China

At least two people were killed and more than 50 trapped after a coal mine collapsed in northern China’s Inner Mongolia on Wednesday, according to state media.

“The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, and a preliminary investigation showed that more than 50 people were trapped under the mine,” state news agency Xinhua said.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that “a number of workers and vehicles” were buried at the open-pit coal mine in Alxa Left Banner.

It said that the cave-in occurred over a “wide area” of a mine operated by the Xinjing Coal Mining Company.

Eight people had been rescued so far by 7pm (local time), of which two of them were confirmed dead later.

Local authorities said that the rescue is underway as the search for 53 more people continues.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered officials to "do everything possible to search for and rescue the missing people", CCTV reported.

“Officials must use all their strength to rescue and treat the injured, protect the security of people's lives and property as well as overall social stability,” Xi was quoted as saying.

Inner Mongolia is a key region for mining coal and other minerals in China. Critics have pointed out that mining activities have ravaged the original landscape of mountains, grassy steppe and deserts.

Despite improvements in mine safety in recent decades, China still reports frequent accidents as safety protocols are often found to be lax, especially at far-flung sites.

In December, around 40 people were killed while working underground when a gold mine in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

In 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in northern Shanxi province while two others died.

(With inputs from agencies)