/Two arrested for planting explosives found under news vehicle in Salt Lake City

Two men were arrested after a real but failed explosive device was found under a media van in Salt Lake City. FBI have also recovered weapons, drugs, and bomb materials
Two men have been taken into custody after an explosive device was discovered beneath a news media vehicle in Salt Lake City on Friday (September 12). Authorities say the device was active but failed to detonate as intended. The vehicle was parked near an occupied building. The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Bomb Squad and the Unified Fire Authority Arson/Bomb Squad responded to the scene, confirming the device was a legitimate threat.
A police affidavit says that both men are under investigation for multiple serious offenses, including creating or possessing a weapon of mass destruction, making terrorist threats, attempted arson, and possession of incendiary materials. Following the FBI's involvement, agents executed a federal search warrant at a home in Magna where the suspects were found. Law enforcement recovered two fake explosive devices, firearms, illegal drugs, and various bomb-making materials. During questioning, the suspects admitted the devices were operational. Their home and nearby residences were evacuated for safety while disposal procedures were carried out.
The FBI has taken possession of all related evidence, which includes weapons, explosive components, narcotics, and electronic devices. Police are requesting that both suspects be denied bail, citing ongoing danger to the public. This incident follows increased media presence in Salt Lake City after the recent high-profile assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday (September 10).
Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10). The incident, described by Utah Governor Spencer Cox as a “politically motivated assassination,” left the conservative movement in shock and mourning. Kirk, a polarising figure in American politics, was known for his uncompromising opposition to abortion under any circumstances.