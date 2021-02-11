Twitter: Trump ban permanent, no matter if he runs for president again

Twitter on Wednesday said that ban on former US President Donald Trump was permanent and it did not matter whether he ran for the post of president again. A senior executive of Twitter stressed that if anyone was removed from platform, Twitter did not allow him to come back. Twitter's Chief Financial Officer Ned Segel said this while he was being interviewed on CNBC.

He was asked whether Donald Trump's Twitter privileges could be restored if he came back to power.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” Segal was quoted as saying.

“Whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back,” he added during his interview on CNBC.

US Senate is holding trial for Donald Trump impeachment. Trump is the only American president to be impeached twice.

A prolific tweeter, Trump faced criticism during his presidency for what was called policy-making on Twitter. His tweets were often at odds with public stance taken by departments of his own administration.

The breaking point came when Trump supporters attacked US Capitol building on January 6. Trump was criticised for not making appeals for calm hours after the violence began. He was soon permanently banned by Twitter, Facebook and many other social media platforms.