A huge fire at a popular ski resort in northern Turkey on Tuesday (Jan 21) claimed the lives of at least 76 people. The Grand Kartal Hotel was packed with people enjoying their winter holidays when fire broke out early in the morning.

Death toll rises

In a statement on Tuesday night, Türkiye Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya updated the earlier death toll of 66 saying: "Unfortunately the number of dead is now 76".

The minister said that 52 of the victims have been identified, and the forensic experts are working to establish the identities of the rest. Bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families, he added.

Another 51 people were injured in the tragedy.

A total of 238 guests were staying at the hotel which stands at 2,000 metres above sea level.

How did the fire start?

The tragedy struck the popular ski resort at peak season, which was almost full for the two-week winter break which began on Friday, just days before the fire.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the blaze, said Yerlikaya, updating the earlier figure of four. The hotel owner, among others, is under investigation as investigators look into the cause of the fire, possible negligence and who was responsible.

As per reports, the fire might have started in the restaurant before quickly spreading through the hotel which was covered in wooden cladding. However, the cause has not been officially confirmed yet.

