Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen soon to return home from prison

Michael Cohen, the US President Donald Trump's former lawyer, will be returning back to his apartment in Manhattan on Friday to finish his criminal sentence.

The order came two weeks after Cohen was imprisoned in Otisville prison as a retaliation for planning to publish a book about Trump.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered Cohen to be released by 2 pm EDT (1800 GMT) from the prison in Otisville, New York.

"I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory and it`s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book," Hellerstein said at Thursday`s hearing.

Also read: Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, back in jail after home confinement fails

Cohen was sentenced in 2018 for directing hush payments to pornographic film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed they had affairs with the current US President Donald Trump. All these claims were denied by Trump.

In the starting of July 2020, Cohen had requested to convert his furlough to a home confinement to finish out the final two years of his three-year sentence. However, he was brought back to the prison after he tweeted that his book, which will provide "unflattering details" of Trump`s behavior, was almost finished.

The officials claimed that his tweet was a breach of the agreement under which Cohen was not allowed to reach out to the media in any form, for any reason.

Cohen, who has once claimed that he would "take a bullet" for Trump, has not received any support from his old friend and colleague. Instead, he has labelled as a "rat" by Trump.