US President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (March 4) was repeatedly interrupted by jeering and shouting from the floor of the House, mainly by his Democratic opponents.

Advertisment

Just minutes into his inaugural speech to a joint session of Congress since returning to office, a Democratic Party congressional representative, Al Green, was removed from the House for interrupting the republican president's speech.

Also read | Donald Trump asks Congress to applaud DOGE chief Elon Musk as Democrats hold signs 'Musk steals'

Who was removed?

Advertisment

Amid heckling from members of the Congress, House speaker Mike Johnson warned members against engaging in "wilful and concerted breach of decorum".

Despite the warning, the jeering and shouting continued, leading to Johnson ordering the sergeant at arms to remove Democratic Congressman Al Green from the chamber.

Also read | Trump takes playful jibe at Marco Rubio, says 'we know who to blame if anything goes wrong'

Advertisment

Al Green was removed from the House for saying, "You don’t have a mandate." Green said this after Trump bragged about his electoral victory, framing it as a landslide, even though the win was one of the closer results in US history. In reality, Trump won the popular vote only by 1.5 points, which makes it the smallest margin of victory for any successful presidential candidate since Richard Nixon in 1968.

The Democrats exit from the House were accompanied by some Republicans singing, "Na-na-na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye."

Democrats protest

Trump's sauntering walk to the podium ahead of his speech was marked by shouts of "USA! USA!" from the Republicans, while the Democrats remained silent and stony faced.

Also read | Trump's speech to US Congress fact-checked: Border crossings, Social Security payments to dead, and more

Many Democrats were seen supporting signs that said "Musk Steals," "Save Medicaid," "Protect Veterans," "Lies" among other things. Others were seen wearing scarves, striped ties, or lapel ribbons in the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the war-torn nation, an US ally they claim has been betrayed by the Trump administration.