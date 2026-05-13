/Trump-Xi meeting: Can China talks help end Iran War, ease trade tensions & reopen Strait of Hormuz?

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China from May 13 to 15 after the invitation of President Xi Jinping amid the ongoing Iran war. Trump's visit marks the first visit to China by an American president in almost nine years, which comes at a time of escalating bilateral tensions over a range of issues, including trade, technology and defence.



The timing of Trump's visit to China intersects with a precarious US-Iran ceasefire and a dual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that is driving up energy prices and stopping global economic growth. Ahead of the Trump-Xi summit, China has also pressed Iran to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the West Asia conflict and refrain from resuming hostilities.



Ahead of the meeting between the presidents of the two global superpowers, several key questions remain over the future of trade ties, the prospects for resolving the Iran conflict, and whether the Strait of Hormuz blockade will come to an end. On Tuesday, President Trump said if Iran does not accept the terms to end the war and address its nuclear program, the United States will “finish the job".

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“They’ll either do the right thing, or we’ll finish the job,” he said ahead of a trip to China, which maintains ties with Iran and remains a major consumer of its oil exports. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations,” he said. “I don’t think about anybody.” “I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”



Trump also said on Tuesday that he does not require the help of China to end the war with Iran, even as the scope for a lasting peace deal diminishes, and Tehran tightened its hold over the Strait of Hormuz. “I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise,” he told reporters.

Iran warn US

In response to Trump's warning, Iran’s chief negotiator stated on Tuesday (May 12, 2026) that Washington must accept the recent peace plan of Tehran or face failure. “There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X.



The war has closed the Strait of Hormuz – through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply previously flowed – stranding tankers and causing energy prices to spike to levels that could sabotage global economic growth.

China & US to talk on key issues

During a visit to China, President Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to hold talks covering key issues, including Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and nuclear weapons, as they consider extending a crucial critical minerals agreement, according to US officials.



They are expected to agree to forums to facilitate mutual trade and investment. China is likely to announce purchases related to Boeing aeroplanes, ​American agriculture and energy. Officials also indicated that plans for a Board of Trade and Board of Investment may be formally announced at the meeting.



The two nations are also set to discuss extending the temporary truce in their trade dispute, which currently permits the flow of rare earth minerals from China to the United States, although it remains uncertain whether the arrangement will be renewed this week.



Talks between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping are also expected to address longstanding flashpoints in US-China relations, including Iran, Taiwan, and nuclear weapons. The Trump administration has additionally raised concerns over Beijing’s ties with Russia.



Xi, meanwhile, has expressed frustration over Washington’s continued support for Taiwan, which remains the most significant international partner and arms supplier to the democratically governed island that Beijing claims as its territory. Although China has significantly increased military activity near Taiwan in recent years, US officials have indicated that Washington’s policy remains unchanged.