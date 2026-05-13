/How did Marco Rubio, who’s under sanction by Beijing, get permission to travel to China for the first time?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit China alongside US President Donald Trump despite remaining under sanctions imposed by Beijing, in what diplomats describe as a diplomatic workaround involving the transliteration of Rubio’s surname into Chinese characters. Rubio, who is visiting China for the first time, was sanctioned twice by Beijing during his tenure as a US senator over his criticism of China’s human rights record and his support for measures targeting alleged forced labour involving the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. The sanctions reportedly included an entry ban.

However, according to an AFP report citing two diplomats, Chinese authorities appear to have sidestepped the issue after Trump appointed Rubio as secretary of state. Shortly before Rubio assumed office in January 2025, Chinese state media and government bodies began using a different Chinese character for the “Lu” sound in his surname.

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The diplomats told AFP they believed the alteration was intended to avoid complications arising from the sanctions linked to the previous transliteration of Rubio’s name. China on Tuesday (May 12) signalled that it would not obstruct Rubio’s visit despite his past criticism of Beijing. “The sanctions target Mr Rubio’s words and deeds when he served as a US senator concerning China,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said.

When asked previously about the apparent change in transliteration, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had “not noticed it but would look into it”, according to Chinese state media. Mao also remarked that Rubio’s English name was ultimately more important.

The transliteration of foreign names into Chinese characters is not standardised, and prominent Western figures often have multiple accepted versions of their names. Trump himself is referred to by different Chinese transliterations, including “Telangpu” and “Chuanpu”.