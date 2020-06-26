Trump to order restoration of Albert Pike's toppled statue : sources

US President Donald Trump has on Wednesday personally requested the authorities to put back a statue of a Confederate general that was toppled by the 'Black Lives Matter' protestors in Washington.

The news was announced by the local media reports, and not through Trump's office.

According to the local US media reports, President Donald Trump called interior secretary David Bernhardt to request him to ask the Park Service to reestablish the toppled statue of Albert Pike.

Albert Pike was a senior figure in the slave-holding south’s military forces. His statue in Washington has been a subject of debate for the past few years now due to the the tainted history of Albert Pike.

“The secretary has made his position quite clear when it comes to lawlessness, violence against police, and destruction of public property," an interior department spokesman told a local news channel.

Trump has also announced his plans of signing an executive order in the next few weeks to protect the federal monuments and punishing those who deface these statues.

Since the start of the protests, almost a month back, Trump has been against the idea of removing these statues or renaming the military bases to show solidarity with the African-American community.

It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020 ×

Recently, Trump ordered a fencing to be put around a statue of Andrew Jackson, outside the White House, after some protestors tried to topple the statue and also sprayed "killer" at the base of the statue.

There has not been any official word from the White House yet.