/Trump to Nvidia's Huang and more: Political and business leaders attending Davos 2026

Nearly 3,000 high-level participants, including business, political leaders, representative form social organisations, NGOs and others, along with a large number of activists, journalists and obeservers congregated in the Swiss town of Davos for the annual summit of the World Economic Forum.

The forum is a think tank based in the Swiss city of Geneva and organiser of the event, which is held in January every year. Its first summit in 1971 began as a gathering of business executives. Over the years, the World Economic Forum expanded its scope across domains such as economic disparity, climate change, technology and global cooperation.



The 2026 edition of the WEF meeting, which is being organised under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue', is expected to bring together nearly 400 top political leaders, including more than 60 heads of state and governments. The organisers also expect attendance of over 850 chairpersons and chief executives of leading firms across the world.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One of the most discussed attendees is Donald Trump, who is set to address the summit on Wednesday and will be accompanied by top US government officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump's visit assumes added significance as tensions between the European Union and the United States escalated sharply after he announced tariffs on eight European countries, including the United Kingdom and France, over opposition to his goal to acquire Greenland. He also intends to hold a meeting of his proposed ‘Board of Peace’ at the annual gathering, Bloomberg reported.

World leaders attending the WEF summit

A host of global leaders are attending the WEF summit, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spain PM Pedro Sánchez, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Organisers said 55 economy and finance ministers, 33 foreign ministers, 34 trade and industry ministers, and 11 central bank governors are also expected.

Top voices in technology and innovation are taking part

Leading figures from the technology sector include Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Meta’s Dina Powell McCormick, Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio, Palantir’s Alex Karp, OpenAI’s Sarah Friar, historian Yuval Harari, Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Agility Robotics’ Peggy Johnson, Mistral AI co-founder Arthur Mensch, Sierra’s Bret Taylor, G42 CEO Peng Xiao, and Eric Xing of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Heads of international organisations

Top officials from international institutions include WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Bank President Ajay S. Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al Budaiwi.