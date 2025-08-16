/Trump to meet Zelensky next? Ukrainian President says will visit Washington on THIS date

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on early Saturday (Aug 16) that he will be visiting Washington on Monday (Aug 18) after being invited following a call with US President Donald Trump. This comes after Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to discuss an agreement for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Zelensky also expressed willingness for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. He added that European powers are involved at every stage of the talks to ensure reliable security guarantees together with the United States.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” Zelensky wrote in an X post.

The two leaders will be meeting nearly two months after they met on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague on June 25, 2025. The last time the Ukrainian president was in Washington was in February this year, when he engaged in a shouting match with Trump.

He described the talks with the US president as “a long and substantive conversation”. He added that the call initially started on a one-on-one basis, and later, the European leaders joined the two. The call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of bilateral talks.

The Washington meeting is set to take place three days after Trump and Putin met in Alaska. The two leaders did not announce any breakthrough in the talks, which happened on Friday (Aug 15).

The Ukrainian leader further reaffirmed his country’s readiness to “work with maximum effort to achieve peace.” He said that Trump briefed him about his meeting with Putin and informed the main points of their discussion.

Zelensky added that he supports Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. “Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this,” he said.

He further noted that European involvement in the talks is important at every stage “to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America.”