Is Donald Trump finally getting the Nobel Peace Prize? The secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Kristian Berg Harpviken said that some 287 candidates will be considered for ​the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, and Trump is ‌likely to be among the nominees. Harpviken said that of this year's nominations, 208 are individuals and 79 are organisations, adding that there were many new nominees compared to last year. The leaders of Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan nominated Trump for this year's prize. The nominations made in spring and summer 2025, are valid given the deadline was January 31.

Will we know if Trump is nominated?

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However, the nomination is not an endorsement by the ​award body. Additionally, there is no way to confirm if Trump has been nominated. According to the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, all nomination records, including names of nominees, nominators, and related evaluation reports—are strictly sealed for 50 years to ensure impartiality, independence, and to avoid political pressure. Harpviken declined to say on Thursday whether Trump had been nominated.

"Since I am new in the job, one of the things that has to some extent surprised me is how much renewal there is from ​year to year on the list," Harpviken said in an interview. Despite the number ​of conflicts rising worldwide and international cooperation under pressure, the award remains relevant, he added. "The Peace Prize is even ⁠more important in a period like the one we're living in," he said. “There is as much good work, if not more, than ever,” he added.

Trump ‘likely’ to get the award?

US bookmaker William Hill has said that his odds to win the prize are on the rise.“Although the Norwegian Nobel Committee have not confirmed that Donald Trump is among the 287 candidates for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, we make Trump the leading contender to take this year’s award,” spokesperson Lee Phelps said, according to The Independent. “Trump was overlooked by the committee last year in favor of Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, but we now price the US President at 3/1 to claim the 2026 prize – a 25 percent chance. That is a longer price than we quoted late last year, when we rated Trump’s chances at 55 percent,” he added.

Four US presidents and a VP won Nobel Peace Prize