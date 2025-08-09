'The PEACE President': Azerbaijan, Armenia back Trump for Nobel Prize taking nomination count to 5 - Here's a look

United States President Donald Trump and the Nobel Peace Prize are a story in the making. In his second term, the US president has claimed that he has helped bring peace to so many countries and solved so many conflicts that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.
It seems like Donald Trump's dream for the Nobel Peace Prize will be fulfilled this term. If not, he will at least strike a new record of being the leader endorsed for the prize by most number of countries.
It's a new month and as the White House says, US President Donald Trump is busy striking another peace deal to prove himself the 'Peace President.' This time, it is Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Trump on Friday (Aug 8) hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the White House. Both leaders, in the presence of Trump, committed to stopping all fighting and establishing diplomatic relations.
And then the moment arrived! Both Armenia and Azerbaijan's heads of state jointly urged the Nobel Committee to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump. "Who, if not President Trump, deserves a Nobel Peace Prize?" both the leaders asked.
With this, the number of nations endorsing him for the peace prize has gone up to five. Earlier, Cambodia endorsed him after he struck a deal between Cambodia and Thailand.
Previously, in June, Israel sent an official letter to the Nobel Committee nominating Trump for stopping the 12-day war between Iran and Israel
Earlier in May, after India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan nominated him for helping both countries in striking a ‘ceasefire.’ Trump has claimed several times that he had negotiated the peace deal between India and Pakistan - a claim that India has categorically denied.