US President Donald Trump has removed the iconic Resolute Desk from the Oval Office and replaced it with the C&O desk, previously used by George HW Bush. Trump stated that the Resolute Desk, which has been used by almost every US president since 1880, is undergoing a light refurbishment.

Trump’s explanation for the change

Trump shared on Truth Social that presidents can choose from seven desks, and he selected the C&O Desk as a temporary replacement. The C&O Desk, originally built for Chesapeake and Ohio Railway executives, was donated to the White House in 1987.

Elon Musk’s son and the viral incident

The decision to remove the desk came days after Elon Musk visited the Oval Office with his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-12. During a live Q&A session, the child was seen picking his nose and rubbing the desk, an incident that quickly went viral. Trump, known for his germophobia, did not directly cite this as the reason for the desk’s removal but emphasised the need for refurbishment.

Significance of the resolute desk

The Resolute Desk was crafted from the British exploration ship HMS Resolute and gifted to the US by Queen Victoria in 1880. It has been a symbol of the presidency and a practical workspace for leaders, including John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.

