/Trump targets financier George Soros, his ‘Radical Left’ son, calls for their prosecution under RICO

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday targeted billionaire financier George Soros and his son and said they should face criminal charges and be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, for supporting violent protests in the country and many other destructive actions to damage the country amid long-held claims that Soros secretly influences liberal groups and legal battles. Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to “BREATHE,” and be FREE.”

“Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!,” Trump said.

The RICO Act, short for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is a federal law designed to combat organized crime by enabling prosecutors to charge individuals involved in a pattern of criminal activity.

Trump is also pushing a new plan: an executive order that would stop US non-profits from sending grant money overseas. This could affect Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which funds projects in many countries.

The White House says the step is part of a broader effort to limit foreign funding and keep closer watch on non-profit activities.

What is RICO? Is it stringent?

RICO or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act is a United States federal law that was enacted in 1970 to combat organised crime by allowing prosecution of leaders and members of criminal organisations for any crime the organisation commits.

The law enables the prosecution of an entire group for a pattern of crimes and allows for the freezing of a defendant’s assets before a trial, targeting the management of a criminal enterprise even if the individual didn’t directly commit the underlying crimes.

It also allows prosecutors to tie together a series of seemingly separate crimes under a single indictment, treating them as part of an overall criminal enterprise.

The freezing of assets before trial can effectively cripple an organisation’s operations by cutting off its financial resources.

Who is George Soros?

George Soros is a Hungarian-American investor who amassed his fortune as a legendary hedge fund manager and currency speculator. He is famous for shorting the British pound in 1992, an event known as “Black Wednesday” which made him billions of dollars and earned him the nickname “the man who broke the Bank of England”. He pools investor money to make large, daring bets on currency and stock market movements globally, though not all his gambles have been successful.

