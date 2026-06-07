/Trump secretly consulting nuclear experts amid renewed Iran attacks? What report claims

Amid stalled talks and renewed attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump reportedly sent his two of his envoys to consult nuclear experts. Iran and the US has not been able to strike a deal despite sharing several proposals. Iran has said that the “ball is in Trump's court” and Tehran will only agree to the proposal if US agrees to release the frozen Iranian assets.

Is Trump consulting nuclear experts?

According to Axios report, Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, travelled to the national lab in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on Thursday for consultations with a team of technical experts who could play a role in nuclear negotiations with Iran, Axios reported. The White House is trying to reach a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to end the war and has pressed on a nuclear deal as well, with Trump pressing Iran cannot have any nuclear weapon of enriched uranium.

However, Tehran in its previous proposals said that it would want gurantees of peace from the US first, before getting into any kind of nuclear negotiations. Iran's doubt stems from the fact that the US has attacked Tehran more than once amid ongoing nuclear talks. The report cited US officials and regional sources involved in the mediation as saying that Washington was still at odds with Tehran on several details of the MOU. "This meeting in Oak Ridge doesn't mean that a deal is going to happen, but it is a sign that the negotiations are in a very serious phase and that there is a good chance to get it done, and we want to be prepared," a US official quoted in the report said. The officials, in the report, claimed that a team of roughly 100 experts was recently established to participate in nuclear negotiations.