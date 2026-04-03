/Trump says US can open Hormuz with ‘a little more time’ as White House seeks record $1.5 trn defence budget amid Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Friday (April 03) said the United States could “open” the Strait of Hormuz and “take the oil” if given more time, even as the White House proposed a massive $1.5 trillion defence budget amid the ongoing Iran war.

“With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. It would be a ‘gusher’ for the world???” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

However, the post did not explain how Washington would end Iranian control over the key waterway or clarify which oil resources he was referring to.

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Since the start of the war in West Asia on February 28, Iran has effectively restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reducing shipments through the vital route to minimal levels in retaliation for the US-Israeli bombing campaign targeting Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and key figures in the regime and the IRGC.

White House proposes record defence budget

Meanwhile, the White House has sent a spending proposal to lawmakers seeking a record $1.5 trillion US defence budget for the next fiscal year, citing increased costs linked to the Iran war.

The proposal marks the largest year-on-year increase in Pentagon spending since World War II, according to US media reports. However, presidential budgets remain proposals and require approval from Congress.

“The budget builds upon the historic $1 trillion overall defence topline for 2026 and requests $1.5 trillion in total budgetary resources for 2027,” the document stated. “This represents a $445 billion, or 42 per cent, increase from the 2026 total resource level.”

Earlier, on March 19, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon is seeking a $200 billion emergency supplemental funding request to sustain Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth defended the proposal, saying “it takes money to kill bad guys,” and stressed the urgent need to replenish US munitions stockpiles.

The request aims to cover the high operational “burn rate” of the conflict, which reportedly cost an estimated $12.7 billion in its first six days alone, and includes funding for thousands of strikes carried out against Iranian infrastructure.