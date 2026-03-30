'He's obviously in trouble': After regime change claims, Trump says THIS about Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Mar 29) spoke to press abroad Air Force One and said that Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is severely wounded as he is no where to be seen. He also claimed about a regime change that he claimed has already taken place in Iran and ruled out need for a ground offensive. The POTUS also said that there might be a peace deal with Iran soon as negotiations are taking place both directly and indirectly.

About the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said that he may be alive but he is seriously wounded. “Nobody's heard about him. He may be alive, but he's obviously in trouble. He's seriously wounded.” On regime change, he said, “The one regime was decimated, destroyed, they're all dead. The next regime is mostly dead. And the third regime, we're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before. It's a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change.”

On Mar 14, Trump had said that he doesn't know if Mojtaba is “even alive.” "I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender.” However, within minutes the US president described reports of his death as “a rumour.”

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Mojtaba's latest statement

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in his latest statement on Mar 29, thanked the Iraqi people and religious leadership for their support of Iran “in the face of aggression." His statement once again paved way for rumours surrounding his well being. More than three weeks have passed since his appointment as the supreme leader, but Khamenei has still not been seen in public. In the latest message attributed to Iran’s third Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, he is said to have thanked the Iraqi clergy and people for their “clear position on aggression against Iran”.

What we know about Mojtaba's previous statements

On Mar 16, he issued a statement amid rumours if Russia escape and said that all those previously appointed to government positions by his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will remain in their posts and should “continue to carry on with their work.” He also appointed the former chief of the Revolutionary Guards, General Mohsen Rezaei, as a military adviser. The statement increased scrutiny about the wellbeing of the Iranian leader as he did not appear on TV or video to deliver the message.

In his first statement after succeeding his father as country's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba said that Iran will not hesitate to take revenge for the crimes committed by the enemy and mentioned the Minab school massacre. He warned the Gulf countries to close the American bases. He also said Iran had only targeted US bases in neighbouring countries and urged them to determine their position regarding the "aggressors and the killers of our people." However this message was also a read out by a presenter on state TV. This was in stark contrast with the former Supreme Leader - who appeared in video at least three times in February alone amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

What Iran said?

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Mar 14 said that there was "no problem" with the Islamic Republic's new Supreme Leader, silencing all buzz around his whereabouts. "There is no problem with the new supreme leader. He sent his message yesterday, and he will perform his duties," Araghchi told MSNBC. On March 11, Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, said that Mojtaba was “safe and sound.”