Donald Trump's "gold card" that will provide wealthy individuals a permanent US residency in exchange of $5 million, is all set to be launched this week. The launch of the gold card visa programme was announced on Wednesday (May 21) at Axios’s ‘Building the Future’ event in Washington DC.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that a website for the gold card will go up which will be called "trumpcard.gov". Those who are interested can start registering once the website go live. The policy is aimed at boosting the level of investment in the country to help pay off its federal debt which currently totals over $36 trillion.

What is 'gold card program'

First introduced by the US President Donald Trump in February 2025, the "gold card" programme allows foreign nationals to get a permanent US residency by investing $5 million in the country.

“We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship,” Trump said while announcing the programme.

“Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card," he added.

Trump's Commerce Secretary said, “Basically, everyone I meet who is not an American is going to want to buy this card if they have the fiscal capacity."

“These are going to be great people who are going to come and bring businesses and opportunity to America, and they’re going to pay $5 million. If there are 200,000 people who pay, that’s a trillion dollars. That pays for everything," Lutnick added.

